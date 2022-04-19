Marquette BLP to start electric line work on Fisher Street Wednesday

MARQUETTE – A Marquette Board of Light and Power project will close Fisher Street between S. Fourth St. and S. Fifth Street this week.

Work will begin on Wednesday and is expected to take approximately three days.

A detour will be provided on Rock Street between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. while the work is going on.

For the safety of everyone, the city is asking residents not to approach the utility workers.

They could be working near energized equipment, where focus and concentration are critical.