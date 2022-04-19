Marquette BLP to start electric line work on Fisher Street Wednesday

13 hours ago Lisa Bowers

MARQUETTE – A Marquette Board of Light and Power project will close Fisher Street between S. Fourth St. and S. Fifth Street this week.

Work will begin on Wednesday and is expected to take approximately three days.

A detour will be provided on Rock Street between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.  while the work is going on.

For the safety of everyone, the city is asking residents not to approach the utility workers.

They could be working near energized equipment, where focus and concentration are critical.

 

 

More Stories

Marquette Choral Society celebrates 50 years

13 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Help Celia Fight Cancer

1 day ago Adriana Montes

1 day ago Lisa Bowers

District Court Moves Senia-Wicks Case to Circuit Court

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

Marquette County Sheriff looking for retail fraud suspect

5 days ago Lisa Bowers

Ishpeming Chief of Police, Steven Snowaert is Retiring

6 days ago Adriana Montes

You may have missed

Marquette Choral Society celebrates 50 years

13 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Marquette BLP to start electric line work on Fisher Street Wednesday

13 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Pandemic’s impact on youth discussion

16 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

Escanaba man found Guilty of attacking a woman with a sword

17 hours ago Max Labeaud

Finlandia names new head coach for revived Lions Cross Country

18 hours ago Connor Sturgill