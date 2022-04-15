Four U.P. teams ranked in first MHSBCA regular season poll

The Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association has released their first rankings of the 2022 regular season including 4 U.P. teams.

Division 1

1. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

2. Grand Blanc

3. Grand Ledge

4. Macomb Dakota

5. Howell

6. Mattawan

7. Temperance Bedford

8. Woodhaven

9. DeWitt

10. Detroit Catholic Central

11. Birmingham Brother Rice

12. Portage Northern

13. Rockford

14. Lake Orion

15. Hudsonville

16. Traverse City Central

17. Northville

18. Utica Eisenhower

19. Grosse Pointe North

20. Holt

Division 2

1. New Boston Huron

2. Stevensville Lakeshore

3. Grand Rapids Christian

4. Grand Rapids West Catholic

5. Frankenmuth

6. Richmond

7. Bay City John Glenn

8. Grosse Ile

9. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Eastern

10. Zeeland East

11. Trenton

12. Edwardsburg

13. Detroit Country Day

14. Grand Rapids South Christian

15. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

16. Eaton Rapids

17. Petoskey

18. Goodrich

19. Muskegon Oakridge

20. Escanaba (Preseason rank: #18)



Division 3

1. Grosse Pointe University Liggett

2. Buchanan

3. Hemlock

4. Blissfield

5. Detroit Edison

6. Boyne City

7. Pewamo-Westphalia

8. Homer

9. Bad Axe

10. Jackson Lumen Christi

11. Grass Lake

12. Gladstone (Preseason rank: #12)

13. New Lothrop

14. Bridgman

15. Traverse City St. Francis

16. Niles-Brandywine

17. Grand Rapids Northpointe Christian

18. North Muskegon

19. Evart

20. Chesaning

Division 4

1. Beal City

2. Marine City Cardinal Mooney

3. Royal Oak Shrine

4. Kalamazoo Hackett

5. Johannesburg-Lewiston

6. Marlette

7. Kingston

8. White Cloud

9. Rudyard (Preseason rank: #8)

10. Plymouth Christian

11. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest

12. Hillman

13. Merrill

14. Glen Lake

15. Mesick

16. Bark River-Harris (Preseason rank: UR)

17. St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran

18. Peck

19. Kalamazoo Christian

20. Breckenridge