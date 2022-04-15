Four U.P. teams ranked in first MHSBCA regular season poll
The Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association has released their first rankings of the 2022 regular season including 4 U.P. teams.
Division 1
1. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
2. Grand Blanc
3. Grand Ledge
4. Macomb Dakota
5. Howell
6. Mattawan
7. Temperance Bedford
8. Woodhaven
9. DeWitt
10. Detroit Catholic Central
11. Birmingham Brother Rice
12. Portage Northern
13. Rockford
14. Lake Orion
15. Hudsonville
16. Traverse City Central
17. Northville
18. Utica Eisenhower
19. Grosse Pointe North
20. Holt
Division 2
1. New Boston Huron
2. Stevensville Lakeshore
3. Grand Rapids Christian
4. Grand Rapids West Catholic
5. Frankenmuth
6. Richmond
7. Bay City John Glenn
8. Grosse Ile
9. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Eastern
10. Zeeland East
11. Trenton
12. Edwardsburg
13. Detroit Country Day
14. Grand Rapids South Christian
15. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
16. Eaton Rapids
17. Petoskey
18. Goodrich
19. Muskegon Oakridge
20. Escanaba (Preseason rank: #18)
Division 3
1. Grosse Pointe University Liggett
2. Buchanan
3. Hemlock
4. Blissfield
5. Detroit Edison
6. Boyne City
7. Pewamo-Westphalia
8. Homer
9. Bad Axe
10. Jackson Lumen Christi
11. Grass Lake
12. Gladstone (Preseason rank: #12)
13. New Lothrop
14. Bridgman
15. Traverse City St. Francis
16. Niles-Brandywine
17. Grand Rapids Northpointe Christian
18. North Muskegon
19. Evart
20. Chesaning
Division 4
1. Beal City
2. Marine City Cardinal Mooney
3. Royal Oak Shrine
4. Kalamazoo Hackett
5. Johannesburg-Lewiston
6. Marlette
7. Kingston
8. White Cloud
9. Rudyard (Preseason rank: #8)
10. Plymouth Christian
11. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest
12. Hillman
13. Merrill
14. Glen Lake
15. Mesick
16. Bark River-Harris (Preseason rank: UR)
17. St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran
18. Peck
19. Kalamazoo Christian
20. Breckenridge