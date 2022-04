ARNOLD – The Michigan State Police are investigating credit card fraud in the Arnold Area. The M.S.P. Negaunee post said it is looking into fraudulent credit card use, or skimming.

No business was named in the investigation.

Consumers who used their credit or debit card in that area in the last several days should check recent transactions.

If you suspect fraud, contact the Negaunee State Police Post at (906)475-9922.