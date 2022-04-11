Copper Country LWV Hosting Presentation by Keep the UP Wild

HOUGHTON – The Copper Country chapter for the League of Women Voters host Keep the U.P. Wild this Saturday. The presentation will present the pros and cons of expanding wilderness areas in the western upper peninsula. The movement Keep the U.P. Wild has added onto three wilderness areas within the region. Including the Sturgeon River Gorge, Ottawa National Forest, and the Sylvania and McCormick Wilderness Area. Additions to these lands would double the already 50,000 acres that exist between them. As well as restrict logging mining and other developments to about a tenth of the forest. Speakers will be Tyler Barron, a policy advocate for the Environmental Law & Policy Center, and Henry Schienebeck, the Executive Director of Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association. The presentation will happen virtually and a link for the meeting can be found on the league of women voters website.

Continue Reading