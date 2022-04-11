Powers man arrested on multiple drug charges

MENOMINEE COUNTY – A Powers man went to jail on Sunday for multiple drug charges.

The Menominee County Sheriff’s office said the 52-year-old was arrested on three counts of delivery of a Schedule 2 narcotic and maintaining a drug house.

The man was lodged at the Menominee County Jail. His name will not be released until he is arraigned.

Assisting with the investigation were Detectives from the Northeast Tri-County Drug Enforcement Group with the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office and Marinette Police Department.