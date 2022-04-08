Grating from Mighty Mack up for auction

22 mins ago Lisa Bowers

MACKINAW CITY – Now could be the time for anyone who wants to own a piece of Michigan history. The Mackinac Bridge Authority is auctioning off original steel grating from the Mighty Mac deck. Selling 5 individual, identical pieces of grating separately. Pieces are approximately 5 1/2 feet X 38 feet and 5 inches deep. Condition is used with corrosion and section loss appropriate to steel that is 60 years old. Each piece weighs about 2 tons. The grating was originally coated with lead based paint.
The auction site can be found below.
https://www.govdeals.com/index.cfm?fa=Main.AdvSearchResultsNew&kWord=Mackinac%20Bridge&whichForm=vehicle&searchPg=Mai

