Grating from Mighty Mack up for auction

MACKINAW CITY – Now could be the time for anyone who wants to own a piece of Michigan history. The Mackinac Bridge Authority is auctioning off original steel grating from the Mighty Mac deck. Selling 5 individual, identical pieces of grating separately. Pieces are approximately 5 1/2 feet X 38 feet and 5 inches deep. Condition is used with corrosion and section loss appropriate to steel that is 60 years old. Each piece weighs about 2 tons. The grating was originally coated with lead based paint.

The auction site can be found below.

https://www.govdeals.com/index.cfm?fa=Main.AdvSearchResultsNew&kWord=Mackinac%20Bridge&whichForm=vehicle&searchPg=Mai

