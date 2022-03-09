Michigan Gas Prices On Brink Of All Time High

10 hours ago Tone Drew

Gas prices are rising and Michigan is nearing an all time high.

It’s no surprise that rising gas prices are affecting communities in the U.P.

As of today, premium prices are already over $5. The national average is currently at $3.88 per gallon of regular.

Gas Buddy predicting over $4.80 is possible in Michigan. But some residents are not surprised or concerned

Coming off the pandemic & heading straight into the Ukraine invasion has definitely made an economic impact and we are watching it happen in real time at the pumps.

More Stories

Man charged in Boy Scouts of America case

14 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

American Pickers Seeks Michigan Antique collectors

15 hours ago Max Labeaud

Man Bikes Across America to Support Hong Kong Protests

16 hours ago Adriana Montes

USPS overhaul passes Senate

16 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Great Lakes Recovery Center Announces Parent Support To U.P.

16 hours ago Adriana Montes

Portage Lake District Library Hosting Seed Swap Event this Friday

18 hours ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

Michigan Gas Prices On Brink Of All Time High

10 hours ago Tone Drew

Man charged in Boy Scouts of America case

14 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

American Pickers Seeks Michigan Antique collectors

15 hours ago Max Labeaud

Man Bikes Across America to Support Hong Kong Protests

16 hours ago Adriana Montes

USPS overhaul passes Senate

16 hours ago Lisa Bowers