Michigan Gas Prices On Brink Of All Time High

Gas prices are rising and Michigan is nearing an all time high.

It’s no surprise that rising gas prices are affecting communities in the U.P.

As of today, premium prices are already over $5. The national average is currently at $3.88 per gallon of regular.

Gas Buddy predicting over $4.80 is possible in Michigan. But some residents are not surprised or concerned

Coming off the pandemic & heading straight into the Ukraine invasion has definitely made an economic impact and we are watching it happen in real time at the pumps.