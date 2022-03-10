Pet Of The Week – Otis

This is Otis. He’s a friendly four year old mixed breed pup who is eager to be someone’s friend for life.

Otis loves to play with toys and already knows a couple of tricks. If you like going for walks, playing games and making new friends, Otis could be the perfect dog for you.

And, don’t forget the snuggle-time at the end of the day. Otis will wind down with his human

The folks at the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter say Otis starts out shy, but he warms right up to new humans.

It’s hard to resist his big brown eyes and playful demeanor. They call him a bundle of love on four legs.

Otis can live with respectful kids and other respectful dogs. But he is not compatible with pets of the feline variety – So, no cats, please.

If you want to give Otis a forever home, contact the UPAWS at (906)-475-6669.