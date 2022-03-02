2021-22 Skyline Central Girls Basketball All-Conference Teams & Awards Announced

WBUP, Ishpeming (Mich.) – Listed below are the award winners are all-conference teams for the Skyline Conference:

*Conference is broken up into a large school division and small school division

Varsity Champions: Bark River-Harris (Large School Division) & Carney-Nadeau (Small School Division – Best Overall Record)

JV Champions: Munising (Large School Division) & Superior Central (Small School Division)

Co-Players of the Year: Tessa Wagner (Senior, Carney-Nadeau) & Ashton Hord (Senior, North Dickinson)

Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Tessa Wagner (Senior, Carney-Nadeau) & Jenna Matson (Senior, Munising)

Coach of the Year: Kirk Mattson, North Dickinson

Individual Sportsmanship Award: Lori Mattson, Munising

Team Sportsmanship Award: Rapid River

Free Throw Award: Charlotte Charlebois, Superior Central

1st Team All-Conference:

Cara Zawacki, Senior, Bark River-Harris (U)

Jenna Matson, Senior, Munising (U)

Andi Carlson, Junior, Norway

Riley Johnson, Senior, Superior Central

Chrislyn Inglese, Senior North Dickinson

Shea Linder, Junior, Carney-Nadeau

Gracie Peterson, Senior, Forest Park

Emma Rutter, Senior, Superior Central

2nd Team All-Conference:

Lauren Zawada, Sophomore, Bark River-Harris

Gracie Kleikamp, Sophomore, North Central

Micah Lindholm, Junior, North Dickinson

Bailey Corcoran, Freshmen, Munising

Aspen Fredrick, Senior, Bark River-Harris

Megan Dausey, Junior, Rapid River

Grace Maule, Freshmen, Carney-Nadeau

Honorable Mentions:

McKenzie Hoffmeyer, Sophomore, Bark River-Harris

Emerson Crisp, Sophomore, Munising

Sam Burton, Sophomore, North Central

Vanessa Lindholm, Senior, North Dickinson

Averie Popp, Senior, Norway

Kassidy Havelka, Junior, Stephenson

Allie Cappaert, Senior, Stephenson

All-Defensive Team:

Ashton Hord, North Dickinson (U)

Cara Zawacki, Bark River-Harris (U)

Hannah Burklund, Norway (U)

Emma Rutter, Superior Central (U)

Zoe LaBonte, North Central

Aspen Fredrick, Bark River-Harris

Chrislyn Inglese, North Dickinson

Riley Johnson, Superior Central