2021-22 Skyline Central Girls Basketball All-Conference Teams & Awards Announced
WBUP, Ishpeming (Mich.) – Listed below are the award winners are all-conference teams for the Skyline Conference:
*Conference is broken up into a large school division and small school division
Varsity Champions: Bark River-Harris (Large School Division) & Carney-Nadeau (Small School Division – Best Overall Record)
JV Champions: Munising (Large School Division) & Superior Central (Small School Division)
Co-Players of the Year: Tessa Wagner (Senior, Carney-Nadeau) & Ashton Hord (Senior, North Dickinson)
Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Tessa Wagner (Senior, Carney-Nadeau) & Jenna Matson (Senior, Munising)
Coach of the Year: Kirk Mattson, North Dickinson
Individual Sportsmanship Award: Lori Mattson, Munising
Team Sportsmanship Award: Rapid River
Free Throw Award: Charlotte Charlebois, Superior Central
1st Team All-Conference:
Cara Zawacki, Senior, Bark River-Harris (U)
Jenna Matson, Senior, Munising (U)
Andi Carlson, Junior, Norway
Riley Johnson, Senior, Superior Central
Chrislyn Inglese, Senior North Dickinson
Shea Linder, Junior, Carney-Nadeau
Gracie Peterson, Senior, Forest Park
Emma Rutter, Senior, Superior Central
2nd Team All-Conference:
Lauren Zawada, Sophomore, Bark River-Harris
Gracie Kleikamp, Sophomore, North Central
Micah Lindholm, Junior, North Dickinson
Bailey Corcoran, Freshmen, Munising
Aspen Fredrick, Senior, Bark River-Harris
Megan Dausey, Junior, Rapid River
Grace Maule, Freshmen, Carney-Nadeau
Honorable Mentions:
McKenzie Hoffmeyer, Sophomore, Bark River-Harris
Emerson Crisp, Sophomore, Munising
Sam Burton, Sophomore, North Central
Vanessa Lindholm, Senior, North Dickinson
Averie Popp, Senior, Norway
Kassidy Havelka, Junior, Stephenson
Allie Cappaert, Senior, Stephenson
All-Defensive Team:
Ashton Hord, North Dickinson (U)
Cara Zawacki, Bark River-Harris (U)
Hannah Burklund, Norway (U)
Emma Rutter, Superior Central (U)
Zoe LaBonte, North Central
Aspen Fredrick, Bark River-Harris
Chrislyn Inglese, North Dickinson
Riley Johnson, Superior Central