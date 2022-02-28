More Cold, More Let Run Programs Start

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

HOUGHTON & ADAMS TWP – More blistering cold means more let run programs are starting up in the u-p. Over the weekend Adams Township announced the beginning of their let run policy. Adams said this policy in place for incorporated municipalities, Baltic, Painesdale, and Trimountain. The city of Houghton began their program this morning. Let run programs are meant to help homeowners avoid frozen pipes during the winter. Please contact your municipal leaders to learn more about, let run policies, in your area.

Houghton City Office 906 482 1700

Adams Township Office 906 482 4420

