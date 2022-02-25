Attorney General Warns Consumers Of Price Gouging At Pumps

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is sharing her latest consumer protection video, which is focused on price gouging at the pump.

In December, Nessel joined Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) Director Gary McDowell in highlighting consumer protection resources to inform Michigan consumers. The Department of Attorney General provides a library of resources for consumers to review anytime on a variety of topics at Michigan.gov/AG

If you have information regarding unfair gasoline pricing practices, please file a gasoline price gouging complaint online or call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Team at 877-765-8388.

The full video can be found can be found on the Attorney General of Michigan YouTube Channel