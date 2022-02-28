Calumet Home Catches Fire Over the Weekend

CALUMET – Saturday evening a fire started in the 25,000 block of Maple Street in Calumet. The owner was able to escape the home prior to calumet first responders arriving on scene. A cause for the fire has not been determined at this time. Firefighters battled intense high winds during the blaze, and used chainsaws to cut access into the roof, allowing them to force water in from the top of the residence. Crews were able to limit the fire’s spread to the single structure. Calumet fire and rescue were assisted by MSP Calumet post, Houghton County Sheriff and Laurium Police.

