Calumet Home Catches Fire Over the Weekend

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

CALUMET – Saturday evening a fire started in the 25,000 block of Maple Street in Calumet. The owner was able to escape the home prior to calumet first responders arriving on scene. A cause for the fire has not been determined at this time. Firefighters battled intense high winds during the blaze, and used chainsaws to cut access into the roof, allowing them to force water in from the top of the residence. Crews were able to limit the fire’s spread to the single structure. Calumet fire and rescue were assisted by MSP Calumet post, Houghton County Sheriff and Laurium Police.

More Stories

Mental Health Transportation Needs Reform to Work for the Upper Peninsula

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Volunteer Still Needed for CopperDog 150 Race This Weekend

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

More Cold, More Let Run Programs Start

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Attorney General Warns Consumers Of Price Gouging At Pumps

3 days ago Tone Drew

Hancock DDA Looking to Restore Celtic House in Downtown

3 days ago Thomas Fournier

Update; Water Main Bursts in Hubbell, Boil Advisory in Place

3 days ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

Mental Health Transportation Needs Reform to Work for the Upper Peninsula

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Volunteer Still Needed for CopperDog 150 Race This Weekend

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Calumet Home Catches Fire Over the Weekend

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

More Cold, More Let Run Programs Start

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Attorney General Warns Consumers Of Price Gouging At Pumps

3 days ago Tone Drew
SCHOOL & EVENT CLOSINGS/DELAYSSEE ALL
+