Houghton County Sheriff Launches New Website

HOUGHTON – Police departments, sheriffs, state police and communities all benefit when communication is more responsive and transparent. Houghton County Sheriff Joshua Saaranen posted to the department’s facebook page a link to the sheriff’s new website. The new website’s purpose is to bring the Houghton County Sheriff into the 21st century. As Saaranen’s goals for the department include transparency, increased communication and a strong relationship between the department and the community that they serve. The new website can be reached at houghtonsheriff.com. The new website should be used as a tool by the community and the sheriff to continue building upon an already strong relationship.

