Houghton County Sheriff Launches New Website

3 hours ago Thomas Fournier

HOUGHTON – Police departments, sheriffs, state police and communities all benefit when communication is more responsive and transparent. Houghton County Sheriff Joshua Saaranen posted to the department’s facebook page a link to the sheriff’s new website. The new website’s purpose is to bring the Houghton County Sheriff into the 21st century. As Saaranen’s goals for the department include transparency, increased communication and a strong relationship between the department and the community that they serve. The new website can be reached at houghtonsheriff.com. The new website should be used as a tool by the community and the sheriff to continue building upon an already strong relationship.

houghtonsheriff.com

More Stories

Polar Roll Race

2 hours ago Max Wash

Harbor Town Players Preform Alice in Yoopeland at the Ontonagon Theater

3 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Winter Fun Waterfront Relay Next Week in Houghton

3 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Local Entrepreneur Talks On Importance Of Mentorship

15 hours ago Tone Drew

Federal Protections Restored for Gray Wolves

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Snowmobile Accident Near Lac La Belle Road in Keweenaw County

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

Polar Roll Race

2 hours ago Max Wash

Houghton County Sheriff Launches New Website

3 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Harbor Town Players Preform Alice in Yoopeland at the Ontonagon Theater

3 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Winter Fun Waterfront Relay Next Week in Houghton

3 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Local Entrepreneur Talks On Importance Of Mentorship

15 hours ago Tone Drew