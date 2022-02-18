Polar Roll Race

Ishpeming – The 906 Adventure Team put on the annual Polar Roll fat tire bike races in Ishpeming over the weekend.

Competitors had three different categories to choose from. The most difficult was the 30-mile bike race. Some athletes also chose the 15-mile race by bike or snowshoe. Crews and trail groomers from the 906 Adventure Team stayed up for 3 days and nights under extreme cold temperatures in order to complete the track in time for race day.

Director of adventure, Todd Poquette said 310 people signed up and showed up to race.

The weather created some safety challenges with winds up to 45 miles- per-hour, combined with extreme polar wind-chill, made the race true to its name. Poquette said he was pleasantly surprised to see the age range of the racers. The oldest, a 70 year old and the youngest racer, an 11-year-old both finished the 30-mile race.

In the end, hotdogs, soda, and sweets were served at the Finish Line at Ishpeming High School.

The Polar Roll is a 501c 3, that has raised back over 141,000 dollars for building and maintenance for trails in the area.



For more information on the 906 Adventure Team go to 906adventureteam.com. Or, contact Todd Poquette at 906-748-0034, or via email at todd@906adventureteam.com