Harbor Town Players Preform Alice in Yoopeland at the Ontonagon Theater

ONTONAGON – Tonight throughout the weekend, in the sleepy town of Ontonagon the harbor town players will wake up in a strange land. The players are putting on their show, Alice in Yooperland, an Alice in Wonderland parody for the Upper Peninsula. Leo Siren’s production will follow Alice’s encounters with the interesting and fantastic creatures of Yooperland. Including references to the fantastic yooperlites, local businesses and even a local radio show. The show looks to be a hoot and a half, and should be a great time to get out of the house. Tickets are 10 dollars for an adult and 5 for kids. And can be purchased online at ontonagontheater.org. Tonight’s show starts at 7 pm.

Friday Night 7pm start

Saturday Night 7pm start

Sunday 3pm start

Ontonagon Theater; 311 N Steel St, Ontonagon, MI 49953

Ontonagontheater.org