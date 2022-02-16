Portage Lake District Library Opening a New Room

5 hours ago Thomas Fournier

HOUGHTON – Portage Lake District Library has opened a special room just for crafters and makers in the Copper Country. The Makerspace room will have a variety of power tools, sewing machines and crafting tools available for check out to people wanting to get crafty. To be able to use the tools you must have a library membership, and you will have to sign a liability waiver. Those forms can be found at the library’s front desk. Go to pldl.org to reserve a time under the Makerspace tab.

PLDL Makerspace room

More Stories

Wisconsin Man Arrested in Hancock on Child Pornography Charges

5 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Strieter Requests Competency and Responsibility Evaluations

5 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Michigan home owners can apply for COVID-19 relief

1 day ago Lisa Bowers

Removing Snow from Your Roof Safely

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Spring Grant Cycle Now Open For Applicants

2 days ago Tone Drew

Grand opening of The Upper Peninsula Brewing Company

2 days ago Max Wash

You may have missed

Portage Lake District Library Opening a New Room

5 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Wisconsin Man Arrested in Hancock on Child Pornography Charges

5 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Strieter Requests Competency and Responsibility Evaluations

5 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Michigan home owners can apply for COVID-19 relief

1 day ago Lisa Bowers

Removing Snow from Your Roof Safely

1 day ago Thomas Fournier