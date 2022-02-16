Portage Lake District Library Opening a New Room

HOUGHTON – Portage Lake District Library has opened a special room just for crafters and makers in the Copper Country. The Makerspace room will have a variety of power tools, sewing machines and crafting tools available for check out to people wanting to get crafty. To be able to use the tools you must have a library membership, and you will have to sign a liability waiver. Those forms can be found at the library’s front desk. Go to pldl.org to reserve a time under the Makerspace tab.

