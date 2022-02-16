Wisconsin Man Arrested in Hancock on Child Pornography Charges

5 hours ago Thomas Fournier

HANCOCK – An Iron River, Wisconsin man was arrested Monday following an investigation into child pornography. Hancock police were made aware of 22 year old Dominic Zavagila from Iron River, Wisconsin, when he attended Michigan Tech. The department served out a search warrant on his Hancock residence on December 16th, 2021. Over 1000 videos and photos were recovered by the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, from Zavagila’s devices. Zavagila was arrested on Monday, and was arraigned in 97th District Court, with bond set at $25,000. He is charged with aggravated child sexual abuse activity and with using a computer to commit a crime. No further information has been released.

