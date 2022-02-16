Marquette Road Closures For U.P. 200 & Midnight Run

U.P. 200, Midnight Run and Jack Pine 30 Sled Dog Races are happening this weekend!

In a press release, the city of Marquette announced road closures for the U.P. 200 & Midnight Run sled dog races. The following streets will be closed to motor vehicles at the following times for the races. A detour route around the closure areas will use Baraga ave, Seventh st., and Bluff st. Pedestrian access will be allowed all days throughout the closure areas. The street closures will remain in effect until 2:00 a.m. Saturday, February 19.

Thursday, February 17

10:30 p.m. -Washington ST. from Front ST. to Lakeshore BLVD.

Friday, February 18

5:00 a.m. – Washington ST. from Front ST. to Sixth ST.

7:00 a.m. – Fifth ST. from Spring ST. to Bluff ST. (THRU TRAFFIC CLOSED)

9:00 a.m. – Fourth ST. from Spring ST. to Bluff ST. (THRU TRAFFIC CLOSED)

1:00 p.m. – Lakeshore BLVD. from Mattson Park to Baraga AVE (THRU TRAFFIC CLOSED)

5:00 p.m. – Lakeshore BLVD. from Baraga AVE. to U.S. 41 (THRU TRAFFIC CLOSED)

5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. – The northbound lane of S. Lake ST. from U.S. 41 to Hampton ST.

5:15 p.m. – Front ST. from Baraga AVE. to Bluff ST. (THRU TRAFFIC CLOSED)

5:45 p.m. – Third ST. from Spring ST. to Bluff ST. (THRU TRAFFIC CLOSED)