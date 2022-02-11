15th Annual Barnelopet Race this Weekend

9 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Courtesy of Keweenaw Nordic Ski Club

HANCOCK – The 15th annual Barnelopet at the Hancock Driving Park will be a sight to see this weekend. On Sunday young cross country ski racers will register at the four seasons chalet. Before getting on their skis and race around the Maasto Hiito trails nearby. Registration for racers is free and starts at 1 pm. Races will start at 2 pm. Barnelopet is a Norwegian word for “the children’s race”, and is open to youth skiers from age 3 to 17. Four courses will be available to racers, and races are from 1 to 6 kilometers long. Each cross country skier will receive a Norwegian style medal at the end of their race.

