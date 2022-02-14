Early release for West Iron Public Schools for Baumgartner return

1 day ago Lisa Bowers

Photo courtesy Nick Baumgartner Facebook page.

Iron River – West Iron Public Schools’ students will be released at 1 p.m. today so they can celebrate the return of a Hometown hero. Iron River native Nick Baumgartner will be honored with a parade in his hometown of Iron River at 4 p.m. Central Standard time.

Baumgartner, along with Lindsey Jacobellis, claimed gold in the debut of mixed team snowboard cross at the Winter Olympics. He is the oldest Olympian to compete in the Beijing Olympics. He and his family are scheduled to travel through Iron River at 4 p.m.

The ABC-10 Sports Team will bring you continuing coverage of Baumgartner’s return.

 

