Kiwani Ski Club’s Annual Ski Jump Tournament This Weekend

Kiwani Ski Club’s annual Ski Jump Tournament at Pine Mountain is this weekend!

The ski jump tournament at Pine Mountain ski resort in Iron Mountain starts Friday, Feb 4th at 1pm. The event will kick off with 2 training rounds Friday afternoon. Saturday, trial runs will commence at 10 am the the first round of the continental cup starting at 11. After this round of jumps the official opening ceremony will go at 1pm followed by another round of jumps. On Sunday, jumps will begin at 11am with the awards ceremony following the final competition at 1pm.

For more information about the Kiwani’s Ski Club ski jump tournament or to purchase an access button, visit their web page: kiwanisskiclub.com