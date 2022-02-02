Kiwani Ski Club’s Annual Ski Jump Tournament This Weekend

7 hours ago Tone Drew

Kiwani Ski Club’s annual Ski Jump Tournament at Pine Mountain is this weekend!

The ski jump tournament at Pine Mountain ski resort in Iron Mountain starts Friday, Feb 4th at 1pm. The event will kick off with 2 training rounds Friday afternoon. Saturday, trial runs will commence at 10 am the the first round of the continental cup starting at 11. After this round of jumps the official opening ceremony will go at 1pm followed by another round of jumps. On Sunday, jumps will begin at 11am with the awards ceremony following the final competition at 1pm.

For more information about the Kiwani’s Ski Club ski jump tournament or to purchase an access button, visit their web page: kiwanisskiclub.com

More Stories

MDHHS Director Visits The U.P.

7 hours ago Tone Drew

Hurley man arraigned on drug charges

11 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Great Lakes Research Center Welcomes New Director

14 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Adams Township Asking for Public Opinion on Proposed Zoning Ordinance

14 hours ago Thomas Fournier

UIA calls for expanded federal overpayment waivers, says 1099-G forms will be sent by end of February

1 day ago Max Wash

U.P. Feeding America food pantries planned

1 day ago Lisa Bowers

You may have missed

Kiwani Ski Club’s Annual Ski Jump Tournament This Weekend

7 hours ago Tone Drew

MDHHS Director Visits The U.P.

7 hours ago Tone Drew

Hurley man arraigned on drug charges

11 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Great Lakes Research Center Welcomes New Director

14 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Adams Township Asking for Public Opinion on Proposed Zoning Ordinance

14 hours ago Thomas Fournier