Ten changed in U.P. – based Meth distribution ring
MARQUETTE – A federal grand jury indicted ten people connected in an Upper-Peninsula-based conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine yesterday.
The Western District of Michigan U.S. Attorney’s Office said eight U.P. residents and two people from the Detroit area were indicted on federal charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Some of the defendants also face charges of distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of fentanyl, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Six of the defendants were arrested on Tuesday. Four of them were already in custody, according to the press release.