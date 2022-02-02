MDHHS Director Visits The U.P.

Director Hertel met with MDHHS county employees, as well as volunteers and staff from community and partner organizations, service providers, and local leaders. During her visit she also had a chance to meet with students, faculty members and staff at Northern Michigan University.

The visit was a chance to understand and hear about challenges and successes, opportunities and needs in the region, as the state continues to respond to COVID-19 and works toward goals to improve food access and access to behavioral health services.

“I was excited to visit the MDHHS office in Marquette to meet and thank employees for their dedication… it was so valuable to sit down and meet with local officials, business owners and other community members to learn about the challenges they face and our health and human services goals that I hope will make a difference in the daily lives of families in Marquette and across the state as we move forward from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In addition to her visits in Marquette, Hertel helped other volunteers sort food supplies at the Alger Community Food Pantry in Munising and volunteered alongside Community Action Alger-Marquette’s (CAAM) community nutrition services director, staff and the pantry manager at the Salvation Army’s Ishpeming Food Pantry.

Hertel will continue to visit with employees, stakeholders and local service providers across Michigan during the upcoming year to learn about the successes and specific needs of UP communities and to look for ways to continuously improve the state’s delivery of programs and services.