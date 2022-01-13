UPHS- Portage Names New CEO

UPHS – Portage’s interim CEO Ryan Heinonen has been named to the position permanently. Heinonen, a Copper Country native, has served in the role on an interim basis since October 2021. Heinonen has been with UPHS – Portage since 2010, when he started as a Registered Nurse, before becoming the Chief Nursing Officer for the hospital in 2019. The UPHS – Portage Board of Trustees believes that Heinonen will help to further lead them into the future of healthcare with his mix of both clinical and occupational experience. Heinonen earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Grand Canyon University in Arizona. And is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

