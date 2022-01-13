Update to the Portage Twp House Fire

11 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Michigan State Police are continuing the investigation into the Portage Township house fire from over the weekend. An autopsy for the deceased has been performed but is still pending final results. A positive ID for the victims is still yet to be made, though investigators are confident the remains belong to, 32-year old John Makela, and 27 year old Breanna Makela. Family members of the victims have been contacted by investigators. And the coroner is using dental records and DNA to positively ID the deceased. Further investigation into the cause of the fire is still pending.

More Stories

UPHS- Portage Names New CEO

11 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Houghton Pier Project Progressing on Time

11 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Lost and (un)Found, Missing Ballot Petition in Calumet is Causing Trouble for Council

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Michigan Tech Set to Receive $4.3 Million for Disease Genome Testing

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

U.P. blood donation need still critical

3 days ago Lisa Bowers

House Fire in Portage Township Claims Two Lives

3 days ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

Pet of The Week: Stella

9 hours ago David Cesefske

UPHS- Portage Names New CEO

11 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Update to the Portage Twp House Fire

11 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Houghton Pier Project Progressing on Time

11 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Lost and (un)Found, Missing Ballot Petition in Calumet is Causing Trouble for Council

1 day ago Thomas Fournier