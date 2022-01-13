Update to the Portage Twp House Fire

Michigan State Police are continuing the investigation into the Portage Township house fire from over the weekend. An autopsy for the deceased has been performed but is still pending final results. A positive ID for the victims is still yet to be made, though investigators are confident the remains belong to, 32-year old John Makela, and 27 year old Breanna Makela. Family members of the victims have been contacted by investigators. And the coroner is using dental records and DNA to positively ID the deceased. Further investigation into the cause of the fire is still pending.

