Pet of The Week: Stella

9 hours ago David Cesefske

Meet Stella a charming Golden girl looking for her special person to kick back and relax with.

Stella would love to join you for a slow walk or as your shotgun rider in the car for a road trip.

Important to not diet and exercise is important for stella as she’s looking to shed a few pounds.

Stella is a senior dog at 9 years old with a few ailments and requires a speciality dog food.

However with her soulful eyes its almost impossible not to fall in love with this beautiful girl as she will just melt you with her sweetness.

Stella is hoping you will come see her and maybe be her forever person in her golden years.

If your interested in adopting stella contact UPAWS at (906) 475-6661 or by clicking on her adoption application below.

 

https://upaws.org/animals/adopt-a-dog/dog-detail/?id=47630562

 

 

