Mobile food pantry set for Thursday

12 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Marquette –Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift are teaming with Feeding America West Michigan to host a mobile food pantry on Thursday, January 13. Distribution will begin at 10:00am and continue while supplies last or until 12:00pm. Food will be available for approximately 300 families. This will be a drive-thru event with directions given by parking lot attendants. Guests are asked to remain in their cars and have adequate space prepared in their trunk or back seat in advance to allow the distribution team to place food boxes directly in the vehicle. It is not necessary to bring any boxes to this event. Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift are located at 219 Silver Creek Road in Harvey. Call the church at 906.249.1715 with questions.

