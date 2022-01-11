U.P. blood donation need still critical

UPPER PENINSULA, MI – The U.P. Regional Blood Center is still experiencing a CRITICAL NEED for all blood types. The UP Regional Blood Center has collection sites in Marquette, Hancock and Escanaba and is the primary supplier of blood to 13 U.P. hospitals. Please visit our Facebook page at UPRBC906 or website at http://www.mgh.org/blood for more information. For hours and scheduling please call Marquette at 906-449-1450, Hancock at 906-483-1392, and Escanaba at 906-786-8420. Donate Local. Keep your blood in the U.P.!

