School threats a criminal matter

12 hours ago Lisa Bowers

 

 

The Menominee County Prosecutor filed charges in relation multiple school threats today.

Five juveniles were charged in connection with making oral threats in two Menominee County Schools last week.

Prosecutor Jeffrey Rogg said school threats of any kind will not be tolerated.

“‘There are two separate incidents where I authorized a 20-year terrorism charge. I think the kids said they were kidding and joking. However, the legislature has given us a powerful tool in that circumstance where the punishment for going through with a terrostic (sic) threat,” Rogg said.  “If you intend to go through with it, we could still charge (you) with making a false threat of that nature. So even if you say later, oh, I was just kidding. You’re still guilty of the offense.”

Rogg recently sent a letter about the consequences of such threats to all five schools in Menominee County.

Criminal charges are not the only possible outcome for a student who makes a threat, he said.

There can be other unintended consequences.

In addition to the traditional penalties that you might think about being imposed by a court, parents and students should also think a little farther down the road,” Rogg said. “They may want to go to college. A conviction like this, or even a charge may prevent that.  It may prevent federal financial aid. It may prevent entry into the U.S. Armed Forces. And its certainly something that would have to be disclosed on a job application in the future.”

See the entire letter from the Menominee Prosecutors Office at the link below.

SKMBT_22321121513001[24600]

More Stories

Delving into COVID-19 testing and treatment

4 days ago Lisa Bowers

Ten thousand acres in Baraga County change hands

2 weeks ago Lisa Bowers

Tahquamenon Public Schools closed until Monday following threat

2 weeks ago Lisa Bowers

Feeding America event next week in Harvey

2 weeks ago Lisa Bowers

Small Business Saturday comes to western Marquette County

3 weeks ago Lisa Bowers

Two killed in 3- vehicle crash in Escanaba

4 weeks ago Lisa Bowers

You may have missed

School threats a criminal matter

12 hours ago Lisa Bowers

MTU Students Share Informative Project on Holiday Travel During Pandemic

16 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Free COVID-19 Testing at Westwood Mall in Marquette

3 days ago Tone Drew

What to do during a traffic stop

4 days ago Lisa Bowers

Delving into COVID-19 testing and treatment

4 days ago Lisa Bowers