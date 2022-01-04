Marquette County Health Department to offer boosters

4 hours ago Lisa Bowers

MARQUETTE – The Marquette County Health Department is holding a booster clinic on Friday.

According to a health department press release, Moderna boosters will be offered for adults age 18 and older.

Vaccines will be administered at the Northern Center Ballroom on N-M-U’s campus from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Appointments can be made online at mqthealth.org.

Those who need help with scheduling can call (906)475-9977.

Residents will need to bring a vaccine cards and I.D. to the appointment.

Vaccines are also available at many local pharmacies and doctor’s offices for those who can’t make it to the clinic.

