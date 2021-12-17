Fatal accident reported in Dickinson County

SAGOLA – Two Iron River residents are dead after a jeep collided with a semi Thursday afternoon.

The Iron Mountain Police Department says the driver of a southbound 2003 Jeep Liberty lost control on M-95 near Tobin Lane in Sagola.

It crossed the center line and was struck by a southbound semi.

Police say the semi could not avoid colliding with the jeep

The 50- year old driver of the jeep and her 48-year- old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 49-year-old semi driver was not injured in the crash.

Police believe speed and poor road conditions may be the cause of the accident.

The accident remains under investigation,