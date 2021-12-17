Fatal accident reported in Dickinson County

8 hours ago Lisa Bowers

SAGOLA – Two Iron River residents are dead after a jeep collided with a semi Thursday afternoon.

The Iron Mountain Police Department says the driver of a southbound 2003 Jeep Liberty lost control on M-95 near Tobin Lane in Sagola.

It crossed the center line and was struck by a southbound semi.

Police say the semi could not avoid colliding with the jeep

The 50- year old driver of the jeep and her 48-year- old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 49-year-old semi driver was not injured in the crash.

Police believe speed and poor road conditions may be the cause of the accident.

The accident remains under investigation,

More Stories

What to do during a traffic stop

4 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Delving into COVID-19 testing and treatment

4 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Portage Lake Lift Bridge Works Finishing Up

7 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Frozen Cup in Baraga and L’Anse Starts Today

7 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Fatal Crash In Marinette County

23 hours ago Tone Drew

Pet of the Week: Kuma Kali

1 day ago David Cesefske

You may have missed

What to do during a traffic stop

4 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Delving into COVID-19 testing and treatment

4 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Portage Lake Lift Bridge Works Finishing Up

7 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Frozen Cup in Baraga and L’Anse Starts Today

7 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Fatal accident reported in Dickinson County

8 hours ago Lisa Bowers