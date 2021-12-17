Frozen Cup in Baraga and L’Anse Starts Today

7 hours ago Thomas Fournier

The Baraga Chamber of Commerce is hosting their first youth hockey tournament in a long time starting tonight. The Frozen Cup brings teams from around the county and surrounding areas to face off in two of Baraga County’s biggest arenas. Meadowbrook Arena in L’Anse and the Baraga County Arena in Baraga. The Chamber of Commerce wants to invite everyone out for a great time and great sport says Debbie Stouffer

Youth hockey teams across the Upper Peninsula have many choices when it comes to tournaments and the chamber of commerce is happy to be one of those chosen by the 15 teams participating this weekend.

Games go all weekend starting tonight. Champions will be crowned on Sunday for each category. The last game of the weekend will start around 1:30 p.m. The First Frozen cup tournament in Baraga County is sure to be a great time and an opportunity to see all the things to do in the Keweenaw Bay area.

Keweenaw Bay Frozen Cup Game Schedule

More Stories

What to do during a traffic stop

4 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Portage Lake Lift Bridge Works Finishing Up

7 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Fatal accident reported in Dickinson County

8 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Fatal Crash In Marinette County

23 hours ago Tone Drew

Pet of the Week: Kuma Kali

1 day ago David Cesefske

Hampton Inn and Suites Grand Opening in Houghton

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

What to do during a traffic stop

4 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Delving into COVID-19 testing and treatment

4 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Portage Lake Lift Bridge Works Finishing Up

7 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Frozen Cup in Baraga and L’Anse Starts Today

7 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Fatal accident reported in Dickinson County

8 hours ago Lisa Bowers