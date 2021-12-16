Fatal Crash In Marinette County

A fatal crash during foggy conditions on Wednesday caused a train derailment in the town of Pound.

At approximately 11:17am on Wednesday, Marinette county sheriff received reports of a fatal multiple vehicle crash and train derailment on us highway 141.

An investigation into the crash revealed that an Escanaba & Lake Superior train was crossing a four lane section of us 141 from east to west. In the northbound lanes, a loaded fuel tanker was stopped in the right lane while a service van was stopped in the left lane. Likely due to foggy conditions, a northbound dump truck rear ended the service van with such speed that it was forced under the train. Moments later a second dump truck rear ended the first with enough force to derail the train.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the service van, Steven J. Buss, age 58, was killed in the crash. Drivers from both dump trucks were transported to a local hospital to treat injuries. No further information is known about their condition.