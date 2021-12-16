Pet of the Week: Kuma Kali

Meet Kuma Kali

An 8 year old cuddly companion who loves attention, bird watching out the window, and of course the occasional nap.

But when she’s awake and is warmed up she’s sure to rub her fluffy tabby coat against her person and of course won’t complain if she gets the occasional head scratch.

Kuma Kalii is a gray and brown domestic longhair who in addition to having a sweet temperament and darling face also comes with a playful demeanor as she enjoys all kinds of toys.

So if you’re ready to be part of the most purrfect match then adopt this beautiful fluffy friend and earn a new best friend.

to adopt kuma kali you can call upaws at 906-475-6661 or visit her adoption application below.

https://upaws.org/animals/adopt-a-cat/cat-detail/?id=44513607