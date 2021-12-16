Pet of the Week: Kuma Kali

9 hours ago David Cesefske

 

Meet Kuma Kali
An 8 year old cuddly companion who loves attention, bird watching out the window, and of course the occasional nap.
But when she’s awake and is warmed up she’s sure to rub her fluffy tabby coat against her person and of course won’t complain if she gets the occasional head scratch.
Kuma Kalii is a gray and brown domestic longhair who in addition to having a sweet temperament and  darling face also comes with a playful demeanor as she enjoys all kinds of toys.
So if you’re ready to be part of the most purrfect match then adopt this beautiful fluffy friend and earn a new best friend.

to adopt kuma kali you can call upaws at 906-475-6661 or visit her adoption application below.

https://upaws.org/animals/adopt-a-cat/cat-detail/?id=44513607

Tags: , ,

More Stories

Fatal Crash In Marinette County

2 hours ago Tone Drew

Hampton Inn and Suites Grand Opening in Houghton

9 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Baraga Police Apprehend Adult at Baraga Area Schools

9 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Winter Storm Causing Power Outages and Hazardous Road Conditions

9 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Ishpeming Elks Loge Christmas Dinner

1 day ago Tone Drew

A Treatment for COVID-19: monoclonal antibodies

1 day ago Lisa Bowers

You may have missed

Fatal Crash In Marinette County

2 hours ago Tone Drew

Pet of the Week: Kuma Kali

9 hours ago David Cesefske

Hampton Inn and Suites Grand Opening in Houghton

9 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Baraga Police Apprehend Adult at Baraga Area Schools

9 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Winter Storm Causing Power Outages and Hazardous Road Conditions

9 hours ago Thomas Fournier