Hampton Inn and Suites Grand Opening in Houghton

City officials joined owners and staff at the new Hampton Inn in downtown Houghton this morning. Today Jen and John Julian held the grand opening at the newest hotel in the city. The new Hampton Inn and Suites sits atop the location of other hotels that stood before, near Franklin Square. Much of the new furnishings within the hotel make it unrecognizable from the others that were in the site before this development. The Julians and their children cut the ceremonial ribbon to open the hotel and thanked the many people that helped them to get to this point in the Hampton’s history. The restaurant on the top floor has closed but the bar remains open for guests and offers a beautiful view over the portage canal in downtown Houghton.

Continue Reading