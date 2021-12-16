Baraga Police Apprehend Adult at Baraga Area Schools

9 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Baraga Police apprehended an adult who entered Baraga Area Schools unannounced. The adult entered the building without checking in at the front office and was uncooperative when asked to leave the school’s campus. There were no weapons or harmful threats. And the adult was escorted out of the building by the school principal. Everyone is safe and police secured the building inside and out within minutes of the call to action. We will have more information for you as we are updated by Baraga Area Schools and the Baraga Police Department.

