Portage Lake District Library to Close Temporarily

The Portage Lake District Library has closed temporarily. Events that were planned at the library’s location have also been canceled during this time. On Monday followed the winter storm and the library’s closure for weather conditions, the library’s board decided to temporarily shut down operations. Books due back dates for books is suspended until the library re opens. Book drop off boxes will not be accessible during this time as well. The library will inform the public when operations resume.

During Portage Lake District Library’s temporary closure, Hancock Library is open and ready to assist the community. By going to the library in person, or online at https://pldl.org/hancock2/, you can register for a Hancock Library card for free, and have access to public computers, the Hancock Library collection, Libby and other online services, including placing books from other libraries on hold . Call 906-487-5925 ext. 8005 with questions.