Ishpeming’s Cognition Brewing Company GOFUNDME Campaign

3 hours ago Tone Drew

From legal battles, to loss of inventory, this local business is facing challenges head on. The local Ishpeming Cognition Brewing Company has seen its share of challenges over the last year. Operations have been stopped since May 2021 when The Mather Inn, where the brewery is currently located, had its power turned off which resulted in a sizable loss of Inventory for Cognition. The brewery has started a gofundme campaign and seeks to raise $7000 to help restart operations. The company’s gofundme campaign can be found here: https://gofund.me/380749b9

