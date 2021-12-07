Feeding America event next week in Harvey

9 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Marquette –Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift are teaming with Feeding America West Michigan to host a mobile food pantry on Thursday, December 16. Distribution will begin at 10:00am and continue while supplies last or until 12:00pm. Food will be available for approximately 300 families. This will be a drive-thru event with directions given by parking lot attendants. Guests are asked to remain in their cars and have adequate space prepared in their trunk or back seat in advance to allow the distribution team to place food boxes directly in the vehicle. It is not necessary to bring any boxes to this event. Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift are located at 219 Silver Creek Road in Harvey. Pease call 906.249.1715 with questions.

More Stories

Fundraiser launched for family of Trillium House executive director

7 hours ago Lisa Bowers

U.P. Hospital pleads with residents to help contain COVID-19

5 days ago Lisa Bowers

Marquette County Health Department to offer COVID-19 booster clinic

5 days ago Lisa Bowers

Small Business Saturday comes to western Marquette County

2 weeks ago Lisa Bowers

Two killed in 3- vehicle crash in Escanaba

2 weeks ago Lisa Bowers

LOCAL BUSINESS OWNER GIVES BACK

2 weeks ago Lisa Bowers

You may have missed

De Marchi and Jonynas named AVCA All-Americans

6 hours ago David Cesefske

Fundraiser launched for family of Trillium House executive director

7 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Feeding America event next week in Harvey

9 hours ago Lisa Bowers

31 Backpacks Needs Volunteers Before Their Big Winter Packing Event

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

It’s Christmas Time in Calumet

1 day ago Thomas Fournier