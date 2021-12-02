U.P. Hospital pleads with residents to help contain COVID-19

3 mins ago Lisa Bowers

SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY – Nurses at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital are pleading with residents to get vaccinated and wear a mask.

And they are not alone.

Michigan continues to have record-high COVID-19 case rates.

The Michigan Health and Hospital Association reported that 76 percent of patients hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

The MHHA said unvaccinated Michigan residents make up 87 percent of COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 88 percent of patients on ventilators,

Staff from the Schoolcraft Memorial put out a video on social media. They said a change in operations was imminent unless the situation changes.

As of Wednesday, Schoolcraft County reported 58 new COVID-19 cases. That’s nearly half the cases in the Luce, Mackinac, Alger, Schoolcraft Counties’ District Health Department.

The SMH nurses said the hospital may have to change the way it cares for patients because reduced hospital staffing and capacity continue to be a problem all over the state.

Health officials continue to urge people to practice good hygiene, wear masks at indoor gatherings, practice social distancing whenever possible, and get COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters as soon as possible,

Visit mha.org for the latest information from hospitals in Michigan, or https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/ to get the latest statewide coronavirus information.

More Stories

Small Business Saturday comes to western Marquette County

6 days ago Lisa Bowers

LOCAL BUSINESS OWNER GIVES BACK

1 week ago Lisa Bowers

Ishpeming Ladies Night

2 weeks ago Lisa Bowers

Negaunee Township man arrested for assault

2 weeks ago Lisa Bowers

Bay College and Tri-County Safe Harbor To Hold Supply Drive November 18th

3 weeks ago Jeremy Skiba

ABC-10 UP COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: ROOM AT THE INN

3 weeks ago Lisa Bowers

You may have missed

U.P. Hospital pleads with residents to help contain COVID-19

3 mins ago Lisa Bowers

Heikinpaiva Celebration Cancelled for the City of Hancock

20 mins ago Thomas Fournier

The Minnesota Ballet Performs The Nutcracker at Rozsa Center

25 mins ago Thomas Fournier

Marquette County Health Department to offer COVID-19 booster clinic

3 hours ago Lisa Bowers

The Grinch Comes to the Orpheum Theater in Hancock

23 hours ago Thomas Fournier