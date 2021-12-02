U.P. Hospital pleads with residents to help contain COVID-19

SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY – Nurses at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital are pleading with residents to get vaccinated and wear a mask.

And they are not alone.

Michigan continues to have record-high COVID-19 case rates.

The Michigan Health and Hospital Association reported that 76 percent of patients hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

The MHHA said unvaccinated Michigan residents make up 87 percent of COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 88 percent of patients on ventilators,

Staff from the Schoolcraft Memorial put out a video on social media. They said a change in operations was imminent unless the situation changes.

As of Wednesday, Schoolcraft County reported 58 new COVID-19 cases. That’s nearly half the cases in the Luce, Mackinac, Alger, Schoolcraft Counties’ District Health Department.

The SMH nurses said the hospital may have to change the way it cares for patients because reduced hospital staffing and capacity continue to be a problem all over the state.

Health officials continue to urge people to practice good hygiene, wear masks at indoor gatherings, practice social distancing whenever possible, and get COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters as soon as possible,

Visit mha.org for the latest information from hospitals in Michigan, or https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/ to get the latest statewide coronavirus information.