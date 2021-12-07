Fundraiser launched for family of Trillium House executive director

7 hours ago Lisa Bowers

MARQUETTE – Trillium House volunteers and members of the community working to help the family of the facility’s executive director.

Pat Bray died unexpectedly on Nov. 30th.

He served as executive director of the hospice house  for three years. Trillium house volunteers have organized a GoFundMe for his four daughters.

On November 24, five Trillium House residents had to be evacuated after a catastrophic malfunction of its sprinkler system caused the facility to flood.

The hospice house is expected to be closed for the next two months for to repair the damage.

For updates visit the Trillium House Facebook page or the website: https://trilliumhospicehouse.org

A link to the GoFundMe for Bray’s daughters can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/pat-bray-memorial-for-daughters?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp%20share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR0HgD4i0O8FntS2fEzvKpLts6Q05UsC2hjVFgPmloXDFmDWZhNDQrxCJYY

A link Bray’s funeral services can be found here: www.canalefuneral.com/obituary/624364/patrick-j.–bray/?fbclid=IwAR1e4CatTu9YQLCJ34WmFyoPkNPr_k1gf0ngqIf6Dz6skiYt7nn06qVPf28

