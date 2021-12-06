It’s Christmas Time in Calumet

20 mins ago Thomas Fournier

The holiday season started in Calumet over the weekend and will continue all the way up to Christmas day. Main Street Calumet sponsors many of the events taking place in the historic village throughout the month.  Main Street Calumet Executive Director Leah Polzien said winter, and especially Christmas time, marks a special time of the year in  the village.

The village of calumet kicked off Christmas with a traditional tree lighting and some carolers. And Sunday you may have seen the friends of fashion in the windows of the Keweenaw National Historic Park’s visitor’s center dressed in period clothing. Polzien says that Main Street Calumet hosts horse drawn carriage rides. Village officials plan to promote as many Christmas events in the village as possible.

On Friday CLK elementary holds their Christmas concert. And Copper Dog rides for kids is planned for Saturday. The season promises to be a trip back in time for all involved.

Link to Main Street Calumet Christmas Events

 

