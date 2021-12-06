31 Backpacks Needs Volunteers Before Their Big Winter Packing Event

31 Backpacks is getting ready for their biggest day of the year. The organization plans annually to pack meals for local area students during the long winter school break. Tomorrow 31 Backpacks receives two trucks full of food, and is in need of volunteers to help unload. Trucks arrive at Glad Tidings Church in Hancock at 1 pm. If you are interested in volunteering tomorrow please contact Melissa Maki, 31 Backpacks Director through the organizations Facebook page for more information. Or stop by at Glad Tidings tomorrow at 1 pm to help the group unload before their big pack on December 12th to the 14th.

31 Backpacks Facebook Page