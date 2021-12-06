Ford Focus Stolen in Lake Linden

The Houghton County Sheriff is looking for a stolen vehicle. On Sunday the owner of a 2006 Ford Focus reported that his car had been stolen sometime between 1 am and noon Sunday from a parking lot in Lake Linden. The 2006 Ford Focus is silver with black trim on the lower portion of the vehicle. The sedan also has a red emergency light on top of the roof and a Detroit Lions license plate on the front of the car. Anyone with information on the stolen vehicle is asked to call the Houghton County Sheriff at 906-482-0055.

