First Ever Frozen Cup Tournament in Baraga County

The Baraga Chamber of Commerce is starting a youth hockey tournament. The Frozen Cup will be played among pee-wee, squirt and bantam age groups to claim the top honor in Baraga County. President of the Baraga Chamber of Commerce Debbie Stouffer says that it will be a great opportunity to support the kids and see all that there is to enjoy about Baraga and Lanse, Michigan. Registration for teams ends soon. And the chamber says that there are only one sport left in each age group. The tournament will take place December 17th through the 19th. And is sure to be great time for both spectators and athletes.

Link to Elite Teams Registration