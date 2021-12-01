Finlandia Celebrates 125 Years a Little Different This Year

It’s been 125 years since Finland celebrated its independence from Russia. Finlandia University has a long history of celebrating that anniversary. Their 125th anniversary celebration schedule will be a little bit different this year.

This weekend the university was planning to celebrate the school’s long history and celebrated alumni, along with the anniversary of Finland’s independence. But due to the spike in COVID infections in Houghton County, Finlandia President Phillip Johnson said the school plans to shorten the festivities.

Finlandia University was founded in 1896 by Finnish immigrants in the Keweenaw Peninsula. Originally named Soumi College, the institution’s 125 year history is significant among private universities. President Johnson says that even though COVID has forced the school to change plans they will have a virtual option for those that can’t make it out to the worship service and Finnish independence program.

The worship service starts at 10:30 am at the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Hancock. Followed by the 125th anniversary and Finnish independence observance at 1 pm. That will take place at the Finnish-American Heritage Center on Quincy Street.

Link to Finlandia 125th Anniversary Schedule Changes