The Grinch Comes to the Orpheum Theater in Hancock

Hancock is getting into the Who-ville spirit. With last week’s Christmas walk kicking off the holiday season, the city wants to keep that festive feeling going around the Copper Country. Tomorrow afternoon at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Hancock, will be a showing of Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018). The 2018 version of the Christmas classic is headlined by actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Kenan Thompson and Cameron Seely. Music in the film was scored by hip hop artist Tyler, the Creator. The Grinch received high critical acclaim after its release. Coming away with two kids Choice Awards for Favorite Animated Movie and Best Male Voice from an Animated Movie (Benedict Cumberbatch). As well as many other awards and nominations. The showing of The Grinch starts at 1 pm. And children must be accompanied by an adult.

