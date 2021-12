Tomorrow night (Dec 1st, 2021) is the annual Calumet high school Christmas concert.

The performance is a tradition dating back to the late 1940’s and includes classic Christmas songs performed by both the calumet high school band and chorus.

The event will be held in the calumet gymnasium, which is a change from previous years.

There will also be a bake sale at the concert to raise funds for the band to perform at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, early next year.