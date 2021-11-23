City of Houghton to hold special election

City of Houghton voters will decide who will fill a vacant council seat next year.

The city’s election commission voted unanimously to schedule a special election on May 3.

The move comes after the city council was unable to agree on one of eight applicants to fill the seat during a Nov. 17 meeting.

The vacancy is the result of Dan Salo’s resignation last month. His term would have expired in November 2022.

Salo said he plans to winter in warmer weather beginning this year.

To run, candidates are required to present 40 to 60 petition signatures by January 18.

For more information, contact Houghton City Clerk Ann Vollrath via email at clerk@cityofhoughon.com or by phone at 906-483-4644.

Or, visit the website, www.cityofhoughton.com/clerk/