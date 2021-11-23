31 Backpacks and Omega House are Getting Ready for Giving Tuesday

45 mins ago Thomas Fournier

Thanksgiving is coming up fast. And with it holiday shopping. One week from today the Portage Health Foundation will hold their annual Giving Tuesday fundraiser for 22 organizations around the Copper Country. So let’s get to know as many of them as we can before next Tuesday. We will first talk with Melissa Maki from 31 Backpacks about the impact Giving Tuesday has made with them, and in turn what they hope to do with the money raised this year.

Omega house is also participating in Giving Tuesday. And Mike Lutz is very excited for another year with PHF.

We plan to talk with as many of these incredible organizations throughout the week and right into giving Tuesday. Don’t forget that you can donate online at phfgive.ord/giving-tuesday.

